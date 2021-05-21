Civitas Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $236,306.65 and approximately $449.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,084,065 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

