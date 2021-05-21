Clarus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 20 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,747. Clarus has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $709.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

