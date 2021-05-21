CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 7.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 6,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,728,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 54.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

