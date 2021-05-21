Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

