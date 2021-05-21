Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of The Defiance Quantum ETF worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF by 336.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTUM opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

