Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

