Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,909,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $905,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 88,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

