Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KEY opened at $22.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

