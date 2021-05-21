Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,244,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,585,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 149.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after buying an additional 926,161 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

