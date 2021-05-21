Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. 21,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

