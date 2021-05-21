Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,356.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,298.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,991.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.