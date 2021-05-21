Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.92 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. 26,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

