Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

