Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,354. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average of $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

