Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.37. 38,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,929. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

