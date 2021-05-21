Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 450 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,375. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

