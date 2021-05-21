CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells C$40,849.80 in Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 309,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$40,849.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,542,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,261,471.30.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 341,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,591.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 240,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$35,568.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 234,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$32,830.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 107,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$14,007.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,738.45.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

CMC Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. CMC Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.24.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.