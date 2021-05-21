Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $83.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

