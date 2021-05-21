Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. Cognex has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 551.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,977 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 334.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

