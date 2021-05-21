Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.52

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 8300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

