Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.83. 284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,527. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

