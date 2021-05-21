Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA DIAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,335. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

