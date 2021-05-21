Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

