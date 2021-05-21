Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,333 over the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

