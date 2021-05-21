Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

