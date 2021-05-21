Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

DY opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.