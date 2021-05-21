Comerica Bank Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $7,303,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

