Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE SU opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

