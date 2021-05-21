Comerica Bank Purchases 14,650 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of German American Bancorp worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GABC. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856 over the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GABC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

