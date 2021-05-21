Comerica Bank Sells 20,067 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

