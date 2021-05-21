Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66,726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $423,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

