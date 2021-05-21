Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $79.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

