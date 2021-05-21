Commerce Bank Acquires 302 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

