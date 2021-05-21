Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

