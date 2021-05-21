Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.