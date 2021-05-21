Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

