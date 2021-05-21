Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

PLD opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.