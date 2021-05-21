Commerce Bank Sells 2,142 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

