Commerce Bank Sells 4,620 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,771 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $58.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

