Commerce Bank Sells 8,251 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.51 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

