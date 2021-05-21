Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.33 ($6.27) and traded as high as €6.48 ($7.62). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.42 ($7.55), with a volume of 6,496,128 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.33.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

