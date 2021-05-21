Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,807 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.