Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,510 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $57.84 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

