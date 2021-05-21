Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 69.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.