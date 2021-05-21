Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

National Grid stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

