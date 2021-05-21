Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,401 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

