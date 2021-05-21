Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $8.77. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 46,088 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.