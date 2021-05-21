Compass Point Boosts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $19.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 245,599 shares of company stock worth $4,475,489 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

