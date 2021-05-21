Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle Sells 3,516 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CPSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $472.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

