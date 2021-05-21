Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Conduent by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 267,605 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

